Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
home of Ms. Katunya Mack
831 S.E. 12th Street
Gainesville, FL
Reposing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mr. Carmel Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Mr. Carmel Baptist Church
PRESLEY,
LUCILLE CAROLYN
Mrs. Lucille Carolyn Filer Presley, age 83, passed away February 20th, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Presley was a life-long resident of Gainesville, attended Lincoln High School, and was a member of Gateway Christian Center, Inc.
She is survived by her children; Leslie Thomas (Vida), LaCrosse, FL, Rory Thomas, Gainesville, FL, James Presley, Lisa Presley, Carolyn Clements (Dale), Bruce Presley (Sharon), all of Gainesville, FL, Andrea Chisholm (Antonio), Tampa, FL, siblings; Alice Mae Filer Singleton, New Jersey, Edison Filer (Evelyn), Gainesville, FL, seventeen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Presley will be held, 10:30am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Pastor, Apostle Frank Clifton, Officiating; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18. N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
The family will receive friends during the Repose of Mrs. Presley on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Mrs. Presley will repose on Saturday at Mt. Carmel from 9:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Katunya Mack, 831 S.E. 12th Street, Gainesville, FL, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
