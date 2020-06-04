LUCILLE L. HILLS
HILLS, LUCILLE L.
Mrs. Lucille L. Hills age 86 passed away May 25th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Hills was a member of Love Tabernacle Praise Temple. She was preceded in death by her children, Gwendolyn Spradley, Ronnie Thurston, Lindell Cameron, Dwight Cameron, and James Allen Cameron.
Mrs. Hills is survived by her children, Charlie Cameron, Barbara Fair, Rhonda Madison, Carrie Cameron, all of Gainesville, FL, twenty-two grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Hills will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Pastor Mary Johnson, Presiding. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Hills will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 5th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 2:00pm until the hour of Services. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside on Saturday at 2:30pm.
Please be mindful, we are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing. The Funeral Home Staff will have hand sanitizer available for your use during the Service.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
