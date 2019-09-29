|
STRICKLAND,
LUCILLE PARRISH
Lucille Parrish Strickland, life-long educator and women's advocate, passed away September 23, 2019 in Tavares, Florida. Her beloved husband of 58 years, Charles Strickland, her parents, John and Cinda Parrish, and siblings Reatha Chism and Floyd Parrish predeceased her.
She is survived by her son, John, daughter-in-law, Gijzette Strickland, and a large family of nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews whom she loved dearly.
Lucille, better known as 'Lu' to her loved ones, was born on July 17, 1923 in High Springs, Florida to John and Cinda (Bryant) Parrish. She graduated from High Springs High School in 1941 before attending Florida State College for Women, now known as Florida State University. She graduated in 1945 with a bachelor of arts in Education, which she used to teach for 38 years.
Lucille was married June 2, 1947 to Charles Strickland, and they moved to Wildwood, FL in 1949. There they stayed for 54 years before moving in 2003 to Mt. Dora, Florida to be with family.
A member of the Wildwood Woman's Club and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Lucille was passionate about improving the world around her. She was also an active member of the 1st Baptist Church of Wildwood, working and leading in many areas of the church.
A memorial service will be held at Banks-Page Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood on October 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM and a private burial at Florida National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 1st Baptist Church of Wildwood, 402 Oxford St. Wildwood, FL 34785 or to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778
https://web.cshospice.org
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019