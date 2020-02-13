|
THOMAS, LUCILLE, 86
Mother Lucille Thomas was born July 16, 1933, Hawthorne, FL. She passed peacefully on February 5, 2020, in Palatka, FL. Mother Thomas was a dedicated member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL and a retired custodian with Putnam County School Board.
She's survived by her children, Alvin 'Gwendolyn' Hamilton, Gainesville, FL, Allen Thomas, Lake Butler, FL, Beverly Joseph (James), Johnson, FL, Kirk Thomas, Gainesville, FL Tammie Graham (Lloyd), Ft. Myers, FL, Darrel Thomas (Linda), Gainesville, FL and Gail Thomas, Hawthorne, FL; 21 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Great Grand Children; Siblings, Edith Hawkins, Mary Lois Mack, both of Hawthorne, FL, Charlie Floyd Manns (Ruby), Citra, FL; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends. Mother Thomas lived a life of love and peace. Public Viewing, Friday, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. Viewing Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Church, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service to follow 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 146 S. County Rd 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor & Officiant. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020