|
|
SMITH, LUCILLE WILLIAMS
Lucille Williams Smith, age 81, wife of the late Deacon Leevant Smith, retired Certified Nursing Assistant & Private Caregiver, entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL.
A descendent of the late Lemmie Mae Williams, one of the Founders of Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Mrs. Smith's membership remained at this Emanuel where she was a Member since early childhood. Here she was affiliated as a Deaconess, a Member of the Home Mission Society, the Adult Choir and former Director of the Youth Choir.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, Deaconess Smith will be viewed at the Funeral Home 2:00-7:00PM. The Family will later (on Friday) receive Friends 7:00-10:00PM in honor of Deaconess Smith at the T.B. McPherson Center (1717 SE 15th Street, Gainesville).
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Keith L. Smith, delivering the Eulogy. She will be viewed at the Church 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Deaconess Smith's residence, 2305 NE 70th St, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Deaconess Smith will remain in the hearts of her daughters - Joyce Henry Cherry of Gainesville, FL and Karen Shuler of Boynton Beach, FL; (son - Bernard Jerkins, Sr. preceded her in death); 10 grandchildren; 28 great grands; 13 great-great grands; daughter-in-law - Connie Jerkins of West Palm Beach, FL; (siblings - Russell Williams Sr., Johnny Williams Sr., Mary Price, Susan Chandler, Roscoe Williams and Willie Williams, preceded her in death); In-Laws - Mary Janie Rollins and Fannie Smith of Gainesville, FL and Horace Smith (& Cheryl) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019