Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
21400 Se Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
21400 Se Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gordon Chapel Community Church
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Gordon Chapel Community Church
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucinda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucinda M. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucinda M. Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS,
LUCINDA MCQUEEN, 77
Lucinda M. Williams of Hawthorne, FL transitioned on February 11, 2020. She's a retired custodian with Alachua County School Board and member of Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL. Cherishing her memories: husband of 40 years, Alex Williams; sons, Raymond Ardley Sr. (Silvia) and Jimmy Floyd Sr. (Tammy); a daughter-in-law, Melissa McQueen (Anthony McQueen: deceased); sister, Annie L. Ardley; brother, James Ardley Sr.; 7 step-children; 7 grands, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Albert Mann, Pastor. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -