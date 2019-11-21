|
|
GRAVELY, LUCIUS
BROCKENBOROUGH
Lucius Brockenborough 'Brokey' Gravely, IV passed away in his sleep at his home in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, November 12th. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Marcia Booth Gravely and, daughters, Heather Anne Gravely of Jacksonville and Brittany Belle Gravely of Boston, Mass.
'Brokey' or 'Luke,' as many knew him, was born in Gainesville, Florida on March 15, 1945 and moved with his family to Archer, Florida in 1954. He was a lifelong Presbyterian of Scottish heritage.
A graduate of Sidney Lanier Elementary, Buchholz Junior High School and Gainesville High School, he also played violin as a member of the Gainesville Youth Orchestra. While studying for a degree in Economics at King College in Bristol, Tennessee, he played soccer and sang in the choir. After graduation, his passion for airplanes led to his training to be an air traffic controller. Working at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois he became the President of PATCO, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers' Organization and managed even more than traffic at the nation's busiest airport during the strike in the 1980s which resulted in the loss of many jobs, including Luke's. Afterward, he traveled the US as a truck driver for Mayflower and then relocated to Florida with his family to become a life insurance agent for many years. Later on, he returned to truck driving, delivering everything from fresh bread to high-security freight.
Luke recently retired and was enjoying time with his family and his beloved cats. He began attending the symphony regularly and recently fulfilled two bucket list items when he flew in a vintage B-24 Liberator, and just this year bought a red 1966 Ford Mustang convertible. Gregarious, creative and curious, he was a man of many skills, hobbies and interests. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Meghan Gravely Roberts, of Oakland, California and his parents, Lucius 'LB' Brockenborough, III and Josephine McNeill Gravely of Archer, Florida. He leaves behind brothers, John (Charlene) Gravely of Ellijay, GA and McDiarmid 'Mac' (Celia) Gravely of Yulee, FL and two sisters, Clara (Bill) Driebe of Gainesville, FL and Jogi (Paul) Mauger of Jonesboro, GA, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nephews and a great great niece.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm Friday November 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 118 E Monroe St, Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Luke's name can be made to the Salvation Army Jacksonville, FL; St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004 (stlabre.org); D. James Kennedy Ministries (djameskennedy.org); Disabled American Veterans (dav.org); or a .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019