LUKE MOORE

LUKE MOORE Obituary
MOORE, LUKE
(1952-2019)
Luke Moore, 67, of Gulf Hammock, FL. passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He Leaves to cherish his memories his two sister: Dorothy Moore and Gail Moore. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 @ 11:00 am at Jim Milton cemetery ( Bronson, Florida 32621) Services of Excellence are under The Direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13TH Gainesville, FL 32608). Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary Services on Friday, May 24, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 am-5:00 pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019
