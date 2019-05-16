|
|
ROBINSON,
LULA MAE JOHNSON
Lula Mae Johnson Robinson, age 90, daughter of the late Rev. Melton & Mrs. Juanita Johnson, Retired Nurse/VA Medical Center, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Hunter Crossing Place Memory Care Center (Gainesville, FL).
A lifetime Member of the Liberty Hill Community of Gainesville, Mrs. Robinson attended the historical Liberty Hill School and later became a 1950 Graduate of Florida A&M College (Tallahassee, FL). Mrs. Robinson was a Member of Greater Liberty Hill United Methodist Church since childhood and was also a Member of the Farmers Aide Benefit Society.
With her brother - Osward Johnson and sister - Ethelda Scott preceding her in death, she now leaves to cherish her memory her nieces - Sheryl Johnson and Kim Johnson of Orlando, FL; cousins & friends.
Funeral Services will be held 1:30PM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Greater Liberty Hill United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Michael Frazier Sr., delivering Words of Comfort. Mrs. Robinson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services. The Burial will follow at the Greater Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019