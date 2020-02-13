|
MELTON, LULA MAE
Mrs. Lula Mae Melton, age 55, of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of Life Saturday, February 1, 2020. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Melton will take place Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00AM from The Rock of Gainesville, 9818 SW 24th Avenue Gainesville, FL. Senior Pastor George Brantley; Place of final rest will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 1:00PM at Evergreen Cemetery Casselberry, FL. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00-8:00PM. and Saturday at the church from 9:00AM-10:00AM. She leaves to cherish her memories Two sons and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 9:30AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020