RICHARDSON, LULA MAE
Ms. Lula Mae Richardson, 65, of Williston, Florida passed away on June 28, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter; Victoreene 'Vickie' (Reco) Lewis of Tampa, Florida and two grandchildren.
The services for Ms. Richardson will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11am, New Zion A.M.E. Church, 18295 Northeast 75th Street, Raleigh, Florida. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home 217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019