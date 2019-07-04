Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Zion A.M.E. Church
18295 Northeast 75th Street
Raleigh, FL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion A.M.E. Church
18295 Northeast 75th Street
Raleigh, FL
LULA MAE RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, LULA MAE
Ms. Lula Mae Richardson, 65, of Williston, Florida passed away on June 28, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter; Victoreene 'Vickie' (Reco) Lewis of Tampa, Florida and two grandchildren.
The services for Ms. Richardson will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11am, New Zion A.M.E. Church, 18295 Northeast 75th Street, Raleigh, Florida. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home 217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019
