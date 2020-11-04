1/1
Lula Marie Stevenson
Lula Marie Stevenson, Oyaodumidun Olufunmi was born in Chapel Hill, NC to Clyde Stevenson and Asalay Rhodes Stevenson. Ms. Stevenson moved to Gainesville three years ago after retiring as a Program Analyst for Fannie Mae.
She joined the heavens on October 27th, 2020 at 2:05am. She was an extraordinary person who accomplished exceptional goals and achievements
She survived locally by her daughter, Rabbique Speight, Gainesville, FL, mother Asalay R. Cook, Washington, DC. Her memory will also live on in the hearts of eight additional children, four sisters and one brother, three grandchildren, three greatgrandchildren and one on the way,
Funeral Services for Ms. Stevenson will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 1023 S.E. 48th Terrace, Gainesville, FL, with Salewa Ajamu Officiant, burial will be held at a later date in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Local arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
