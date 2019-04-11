Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Newnanslake Cemetery
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUTHER HINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUTHER LEWIS HINES SR.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LUTHER LEWIS HINES SR. Obituary
HINES, SR., LUTHER LEWIS
Luther Lewis Hines, Sr., age 69, Son of the late Willie A. & Lula Hines & Retired Head Custodian with Alachua County Schools, left this earthly scene on April 8, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Newnanslake Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Deacon Tommie Hines officiating. Mr. Hines will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife - Joy Hopkins Hines; Daughter - Angela Hines; Sons - Luther Hines Jr. and Delton Hines; Sister - Verneta Cobb; Brother - James Hines (Siblings - Lula Hines, Mary Hines and Mattie Lynch, Raymond Hines, Willie A. Hines, Tommie Hines, Joseph Hines, Henry Hines and Aaron Hines preceded him in death); Sisters-In-Law - Gloria Hines-McCray (& Willie) and Jeanette Cooper - all of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now