HINES, SR., LUTHER LEWIS
Luther Lewis Hines, Sr., age 69, Son of the late Willie A. & Lula Hines & Retired Head Custodian with Alachua County Schools, left this earthly scene on April 8, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Newnanslake Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Deacon Tommie Hines officiating. Mr. Hines will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his Wife - Joy Hopkins Hines; Daughter - Angela Hines; Sons - Luther Hines Jr. and Delton Hines; Sister - Verneta Cobb; Brother - James Hines (Siblings - Lula Hines, Mary Hines and Mattie Lynch, Raymond Hines, Willie A. Hines, Tommie Hines, Joseph Hines, Henry Hines and Aaron Hines preceded him in death); Sisters-In-Law - Gloria Hines-McCray (& Willie) and Jeanette Cooper - all of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019