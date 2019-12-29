|
SLACK, JR., LYMAN A.
Lyman A. Slack, Jr., 85, passed away on December 25, 2019 at Haven Hospice. After graduating from The Ohio State University, he entered active duty in the United States Air Force. Earning his pilot wings he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command, where he flew B47's and B52's. He proudly served for 10 years.
Joining Pan American World Airways he continued his flying career for the next 25 years, completing his career Captain- rated on the iconic Boeing 747. Lyman and his wife moved from Miami Lakes to Gainesville in 1996. Mr. Slack continued with his lifelong hobby of building and flying model aircraft. He was a member of the Flying Gators R/C club. Lyman was also a Leader Member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, where he served a term as an Associate Vice President.
Mr. Slack is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two children from a previous marriage, his son, Dr. Dean Slack and wife, Victoria, of Stamford, CT; and his daughter, Dr. Dawn Slack of Bowers, PA, and their mother, Carmelita.
In accordance with his wishes no services are planned.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019