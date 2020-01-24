|
BROWN, LYNDA KAY
Lynda Kay Brown was born on October 10th, 1951 in Gainesville, Florida, to Don and Katherine (Gatrell) Brown. She passed away after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on January 14th, 2020. Lynda retired from the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Florida after 30 years of service.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her brother, Trell Brown, sisters, Barbara (Mark) Boutelle, and Donna (Chip) McDavid, niece, Natalie (Jason) Dotson, nephews, Ryan (Brittany) Brown, Blake (Christie) McDavid, Chase McDavid, and great-nieces and nephews, Jackson, Theson, Kylie, Katherine, Taylor, Jeb and Emily.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, Fairfield Florida. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION, SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020