Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for LYNDA BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNDA KAY BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNDA KAY BROWN Obituary
BROWN, LYNDA KAY
Lynda Kay Brown was born on October 10th, 1951 in Gainesville, Florida, to Don and Katherine (Gatrell) Brown. She passed away after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on January 14th, 2020. Lynda retired from the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Florida after 30 years of service.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her brother, Trell Brown, sisters, Barbara (Mark) Boutelle, and Donna (Chip) McDavid, niece, Natalie (Jason) Dotson, nephews, Ryan (Brittany) Brown, Blake (Christie) McDavid, Chase McDavid, and great-nieces and nephews, Jackson, Theson, Kylie, Katherine, Taylor, Jeb and Emily.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Fairfield Presbyterian Church, Fairfield Florida. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION, SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -