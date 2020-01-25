|
FOULK, LYNELLE
Lynelle Foulk, age 86, of Gainesville Florida, died peacefully on January 15, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida. Lynelle was born in Adel Georgia, the daughter of Robert C. and Nelle M. Evans.
Lynelle graduated from Lakeland High School in Florida and from the University of Florida. Her husband was a pilot in the Air Force, and the family traveled with his assignments over the years to Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Goose Bay Labrador, Virginia, and the Panama Canal Zone. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, the family returned to Florida. Lynelle held a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, and taught Math, English, Latin, Journalism and Computer Science. She taught high school at each of her husband's duty locations. In 1978 she and her husband moved to Alachua county where she taught at Newberry High School. Lynelle had a fascination with computers and learning. She developed one of the first high school courses in computer programming at Newberry High School in 1979. Lynelle continued to teach at Newberry until her retirement in 1996.
Lynelle was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John Foulk, and her son. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
At Lynelle's request, there will be no service.
