STOWELL, M. WAYNE
M. Wayne Stowell, age 72, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Born on October 24, 1946 in Quincy, MA to Meredith Daniel Stowell and Theresa Rose Gilmartin, he was a longtime resident in Pembroke, MA where he was the owner of Crown N' Glory beauty salon. He moved to Florida in 2002 where he worked and retired from the University of Florida.
He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, helping others, his DIY projects, and camping.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Newton), children Daniel; wife Tracy, Deborah; husband Sean, Kevin; wife Michelle, Caitlyn, grandkids; Wayne, Michael, Jonathan, Riley, Kaylee, and brother Kenneth; wife Angela.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Madeleine Catholic Church, 17155 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019