O'STEEN, MABLE MARIE
Mable Marie O'Steen was preceded in death by parents, William L. and Ruby Clyatt; husband, Archie O'Steen; brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Clyatt; granddaughters, Meta Bay and Rachel O'Steen and great granddaughter, Faith Vaughn.
Survived by brother, C.L. and Nancy Clyatt of Providence, FL; daughters, Dorothy Johnson of Melrose, FL, Wilma and Sammy Curry of Gainesville, FL; sons, Ron and Terri O'Steen of Ocala, Brad and Lisa O'Steen of Alachua, FL, Dexter and Sarajo O'Steen of Alachua, FL, 28 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 15 great, great grandchildren, as well as a multitude of extended family and close friends.
Mable Marie Clyatt and Archie O'Steen were married December 31, 1948. Shortly after their marriage they both accepted Christ as Lord and Savior at Old Providence Baptist Church, Providence, Florida. They were baptized in the Olustee Creek down by the church. These events framed the rest of their lives.
Mable and Archie moved to Gainesville where they served the Lord, worked and started several businesses while raising their five children. Of the 53 1/2 years of marriage they worked together 52 1/2 years.
Mable was an integral part and driving force in their business ventures. They opened and operated grocery stores in northwest and southeast Gainesville and Alachua. While operating Archie's Quality Market on NW 6th Street, Mable opened up O'Steen's Sandwiches, which became their next exciting business venture. They provided sandwiches for sale in local stores, service stations, mini-marts, vending companies and all the University of Florida athletic events. While operating that business she and Archie started building houses and developing subdivisions. She and Archie helped their teenage sons, Brad and Dexter, open up their site work construction company which is now O'Steen Brothers, Inc. In later years she and Archie opened and operated The Big O Burger in Alachua, FL.
Shortly after they were married, Mabel and Archie joined North Central Baptist Church and were actively raising their children 'in the nurture and admonition of the Lord,' until Pastor Pat Wimberly asked ten tithing families to go to the struggling mission that became Ridgeview Baptist Church. Through the years the Lord moved them to several churches in the area that needed committed workers to labor in the Lord's vineyard. Mable found her calling in teaching Sunday School and Children's Church. She served in that capacity at Ridgeview Baptist, Bible Baptist Tabernacle, Calvary Baptist of Alachua, Westside Baptist and First Baptist of Alachua. In addition to her labors in these local churches she became affiliated with Child Evangelism Fellowship when she and Archie provided lodging for the first director of that ministry. She began teaching Good News Clubs and often taught as many as five clubs per week while raising her family, serving on the board of Child Evangelism, working in their businesses and serving in their local church. She also distinguished herself as a favored speaker at women's conferences.
Mable loved to feed and entertain the Lord's servants and those in need. She was a great Southern-style cook and all who set their feet under her table were amply and deliciously filled with great food. She and Archie housed and entertained their pastors, evangelists, missionaries and orphans.
Most of all Mable was a great mother to her children. She was the quintessential Proverbs 31 woman both at work and in the home. Her greatest priority was teaching her children the ways of the Lord. She and Archie did that not only by instruction, but most importantly, by example. These two verses best describe her life:
Proverbs 31:28a (KJV). 28 Her children arise up, and call her blessed. Proverbs 31:31 (KJV). 31 Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Alachua, 14005 NW 146 Ave, Alachua, with Dr. Gary Crawford and Rev. Doug Felton officiating. Burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry.
The family would like to express special appreciation to her care givers, Pam Devendorf, Kathy Seitman, and Laniece Carter, who faithfully served her needs for the last couple of years of her life. They were workers who became special friends to mom and the family.
For those who wish, please send gifts in honor of Mable O'Steen to: CEF of North Central Florida, 2711 NW 6th St, Suite F, Gainesville, FL 32609. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
