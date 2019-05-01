Home

MABLE NEWTON JONES

JONES, MABLE NEWTON
Centenarian, Mother Mable Newton Jones, a resident of Gainesville, Florida completed her life of service, at 100 years old on April 10, 2019.
The celebration of love to honor Centenarian, Mother Jones will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11am at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 5353 SW 17th Terr. Gainesville, Florida. Interment will follow in Serenola Community Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 1 to May 2, 2019
