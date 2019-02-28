|
HAMMOCK, MACK VAN
Mack Van Hammock, 77, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Mack was born in Gainesville on August 7, 1941 to Felton and Elizabeth Cameron Hammock.
He graduated from West Palm Beach High School. Following that, he joined the US Navy and served in Vietnam for four years. Upon leaving the US Navy, he returned to Gainesville and trained as an air conditioning repairman. Later he worked at the Malcolm Randall Veterans Administration Medical Center, retiring after 35 years.
He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and taught hunter safety courses through the Game and Freshwater Fish Commission. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Mr. Hammock was a devoted family man and was always helping others.
He was preceded in death by his sister Marie Hammock Whittacre. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Harris Hammock, son Eric V. Hammock, brother John T. Hammock, grandsons Evan & Gavin Hammock, step-daughter Lori Armstrong of Melbourne, FL, step-sons Schott (Karen) Beckham, with grandson Cameron Beckham, of Melbourne, FL and Larry (Dana) Beckham of Palatka, FL.
There will be a visitation at the Milam Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., with Graveside Services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 24315 County Road 1493 Alachua, FL.
Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019