MADGE GAY WEST

MADGE GAY WEST Obituary
WEST, MADGE GAY
Madge Gay West, 96 of Gainesville passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born in St. Augustine, FL. Madge was an Accounting Clerk for Southern Bell Telephone for many years. Madge was a member of Northwest Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. West in 1991; and her son, Mark A. West in 2004.
She is survived by her brother, Elmer D. Gay; two nieces; one nephew; and many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of Children of North Central Florida, INC. PO Box 358502 Gainesville, Florida 32635-8502. Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 2,2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Meadows Cemetery 4100 NW39th Avenue Gainesville, FL. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES. 311 s. Main Street Gainesville, FL. (352) 376-5361
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
