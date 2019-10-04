|
|
HANCOCK, MAE BELLE, 86
Mae B. Hancock of Daytona Beach, FL departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Viewing will be Sunday, October 6, 2019, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Monday, October 7, 2019 at Lawtey Church of Christ, 22916 Lynwood Ave. Lawtey, FL. No viewing at the service. Burial will be in Lawtey Peetsville Cemetery.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019