Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Lawtey Church of Christ
22916 Lynwood Ave
Lawtey, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MAE HANCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAE BELLE HANCOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAE BELLE HANCOCK Obituary
HANCOCK, MAE BELLE, 86
Mae B. Hancock of Daytona Beach, FL departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Viewing will be Sunday, October 6, 2019, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon Monday, October 7, 2019 at Lawtey Church of Christ, 22916 Lynwood Ave. Lawtey, FL. No viewing at the service. Burial will be in Lawtey Peetsville Cemetery.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now