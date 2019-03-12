|
KEOHANE, MAE
Mae Keohane, 80, passed away suddenly on Wednesday February 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Mae was born May 15, 1938 in New Jersey, daughter of the late Philip and Margaret McLaughlin. She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, William. Bill and Mae raised five children, William (Kathleen) of Delray Beach FL, Keith (Donna) of Mt. Pleasant SC, Patricia Kilberg (Michael) of Gainesville FL, Michael of New York NY, Jeanne Wilson (William) of St. Johns FL, daughter-in-law Raleigh Mayer. Mae was a devoted grandmother to Liam, Brian, Kevin (Oriana), Kaitlin, Megan, Colleen, Miles (Halie), Jessica, Eric, Maud, Lillian, and Phillip. She was preceded in death by her brother Gene and son-in-law Jeffrey Bradley, and is survived by siblings Philip and Margaret and sisters-in-law Claire and Eileen. Mae will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and very dear friends.
Mae loved reading, gardening, sewing, and the beach, but more than anything she loved spending time with her family and friends, most especially her grandchildren. She was the family matriarch who provided love and wisdom to her children and grandchildren through word and deed. She believed that in order to have friends you must first be a friend, as shown by the nurturing of her friendships that spanned almost her entire life. Anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her had the opportunity to share in her kindness, grace, and devotion to God and the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mae's name to the , Memphis, TN
().
A mass will be held Saturday, March 16 at 11 A.M. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019