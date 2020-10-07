1/1
Mae Liza Nelson Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Liza Nelson Carter
Age 89, Daughter of the late Eddie Nelson & Mamie Nelson Wilson, Retired Cook at Shands Hospital & Retired Foster Grandparent, left the cares of this earthly realm behind and went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 1, 2020 in Gainesville in the confines of her home following a brief illness.
Mrs. Carter was a faithful Member of PleasantHill Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Mother of the Church and Chairman of the Mother's Ministry.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Friday, October 9, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette Slater is Pastor, with her Pastor, Reverend Dr. Willie G. Mayberry, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East (Gainesville, FL). Mrs. Carter will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - On Friday at the Church 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mrs. Carter's residence, 1139 NE 24th Street, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Loving Memories will remain in the hearts of her Sons - Amos Carter, Jr. (Tracy), Ronny Carter (Patricia) and Joseph Carter of Gainesville, FL (Alfred Carter -Deceased); Daughters - Cynthia Carter-Davis (Carl, Sr.) of Gainesville, FL, Linda Carter-Epps of Rex, GA, Wanda Carter of Gainesville, FL, Alfreda Carter of Atlanta, GA and Theretha Carter of Gainesville, FL; Sisters - Bernice Neal and Thelma Jefferson of Gainesville, FL (Sister - Mamie McCray and Brother - Harry Nelson - Deceased); Special Daughters - Joanne Carter of Gainesville, FL and Donna Engram of Lakeland, FL ; (Special Son - Michael Platt - Deceased); Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
The Family strongly request the wearing of Face Masks and Social Distancing during this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved