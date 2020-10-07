Mae Liza Nelson Carter

Age 89, Daughter of the late Eddie Nelson & Mamie Nelson Wilson, Retired Cook at Shands Hospital & Retired Foster Grandparent, left the cares of this earthly realm behind and went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 1, 2020 in Gainesville in the confines of her home following a brief illness.

Mrs. Carter was a faithful Member of PleasantHill Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Mother of the Church and Chairman of the Mother's Ministry.

The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Friday, October 9, 2020, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette Slater is Pastor, with her Pastor, Reverend Dr. Willie G. Mayberry, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East (Gainesville, FL). Mrs. Carter will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - On Friday at the Church 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mrs. Carter's residence, 1139 NE 24th Street, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.

Loving Memories will remain in the hearts of her Sons - Amos Carter, Jr. (Tracy), Ronny Carter (Patricia) and Joseph Carter of Gainesville, FL (Alfred Carter -Deceased); Daughters - Cynthia Carter-Davis (Carl, Sr.) of Gainesville, FL, Linda Carter-Epps of Rex, GA, Wanda Carter of Gainesville, FL, Alfreda Carter of Atlanta, GA and Theretha Carter of Gainesville, FL; Sisters - Bernice Neal and Thelma Jefferson of Gainesville, FL (Sister - Mamie McCray and Brother - Harry Nelson - Deceased); Special Daughters - Joanne Carter of Gainesville, FL and Donna Engram of Lakeland, FL ; (Special Son - Michael Platt - Deceased); Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

The Family strongly request the wearing of Face Masks and Social Distancing during this occasion.

