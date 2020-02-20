Home

MAE REATHER O'NEAL

O'NEAL, MAE REATHER, 68
Mae Reather O'Neal of Gainesville, FL, transitioned on February 4, 2020. She retired from Purchasing, Finance & Accounting Disbursement Services at UF. She leaves to cherish her memories: 2 daughters, Wendy Lawrence, Krystle Lawrence Williams (Willie), all of Gainesville, FL; 2 brothers, Benny O'Neal Jr. (Patricia), Alachua, FL, Tommy O'Neal (Nancy), Jonesville, FL; 4 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Gainesville, FL, Rev. Samuel Seales, Jr. is Pastor, Pastor Scott Delks is Eulogist. Burial will be in Abilene Cemetery, Putnam Hall, FL. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Gainesville and Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
