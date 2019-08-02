|
MOORE,
MAGGIE LOU ROSIER
Ms. Maggie Lou Rosier Moore, age 80, of Lake Butler, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, at ET York Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida. Ms. Moore was born in Raiford, FL, on June 10, 1939, to the late Theodore and Ruby Browning Rosier. She was a lifelong resident of Union County and a graduate of Union County High School. She was employed with General Electric, which later became Energizer, at their battery plant for 25 years until her retirement. Ms. Moore's passion was being outside, gardening and farming. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Thomas L. Moore; her parents; sister, Wanda Sapp.
Ms. Moore is survived by her two daughters, Patricia (Truman) Pinkston of Lake Butler, FL, and Sheri Moore Parrish of Raiford, FL; two sons, Thomas L. Moore, II and Timothy McKinley Moore, both of Raiford, FL; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Derrick) Boozer, Jamie (Doug) Cartwright and Shanda Hart; six great-grandchildren, Dalton Cartwright, Macy Hunter, Payden Cartwright, Jase Boozer, Calvin Hart and Cleea Hart; her sisters, Tessie Cason of Lake Butler, FL and Martha (Cecil) Addison of Gainesville, FL; numerous extended family also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Ms. Moore will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 am, at the Archer Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 10:00 am, at the funeral home. Ms. Moore will be laid to rest at Sapp Cemetery in Raiford, FL.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019