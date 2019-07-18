Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for MALVIOUS WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MALVIOUS LEE WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MALVIOUS LEE WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, MALVIOUS LEE
Mr. Malvious Lee Wright of Gainesville, Florida suddenly surrendered to the will of God Friday, July 12, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Wright will take place Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00PM at DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. Kenyartta Feathers; Pastor. Place of eternal rest will follow at Florida National Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his precious memories a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Hall at 5:45PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now