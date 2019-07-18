|
WRIGHT, MALVIOUS LEE
Mr. Malvious Lee Wright of Gainesville, Florida suddenly surrendered to the will of God Friday, July 12, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Wright will take place Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00PM at DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. Kenyartta Feathers; Pastor. Place of eternal rest will follow at Florida National Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his precious memories a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Hall at 5:45PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019