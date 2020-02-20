Home

McCRAY, MAMIE
NELSON THOMAS
Mamie Nelson Thomas McCray, age 86, daughter of the late Eddie & Mamie Nelson, surrendered to the Will of God on Friday, February 14, 2020, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville).
Mrs. McCray was a faithful Member of Williams Temple Church of God in Christ where she was an Usher and a Member of the Hospitality Committee.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Superintendent Kenyarda Feathers, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. McCray will be viewed on Friday 2:00-7:00PM at the Funeral Home - On Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Daughter & Son-In- Law, Shirley & Ralph McNish, 1611 NE 6th Place, Gainesville 9:45AM.
Mrs. McCray's husband - Gus McCray and son - Warren Thomas preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter - Shirley McNish (& Ralph); sons - Henry Thomas, Jr. (& Kathryn) and Walter Willard all of Gainesville, FL); 15 Grandchildren; Great grands; great great grands; sisters - Mae Liza Carter, Bernice Neal and Thelma Jefferson of Gainesville, FL; brother - Harry Nelson (& Muriel) of Miami, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
