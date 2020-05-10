March Louise Livengood
1920 - 2020
LIVENGOOD,
MARCH LOUISE
March Louise Livengood, age 100, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Danvers, Massachusetts. She was born to Frank and Mae Reasner on March 27, 1920 in Tarentum, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her sons, Philip Keith Cramer of Hawthorne, Florida, and James Albert Cramer of Ipswich, Massachusetts; and daughter, March Ann Livengood-Peacock, of Gainesville, FL; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Elmer Livengood; and her daughters, Rosalie Marie Cramer Learn, and Dora Mae Cramer Stewart; her granddaughter, Donna Cramer Brinker; and her great grandson, Garrett Michael Blanton
In a time when women held few positions of authority in business, March worked her way up to become manager at the Variety Store, on the square in Gainesville during the late 1950s, where she won numerous awards at the state, regional and national level for highest sales of major appliance manufacturers, such as Whirlpool and Kelvinator and home entertainment manufacturers such as RCA.
After retiring from the Variety Store, March and her husband opened March's Antiques in McIntosh, later moving the store to their home in Evinston, Florida. She prepared taxes for friends and neighbors until she was 88. March was a member of the First Baptist Church in McIntosh and was an active member of the Soroptimist Club and volunteered at local hospitals.
In her last years, dementia began to rob her of the ability to carry on a conversation, but it did not diminish her sense of humor. When asked by her doctor how her memory was, she replied, 'Memory? I don't have any.' And when a fellow resident at her nursing home was complaining loudly about something, March turned and said, 'Eat your lunch, then you'll really have something to complain about.'
A role model for her children and the many people fortunate to have known her, March was resolute and persevered under the most difficult of circumstances. Her spirit will endure in all those she touched in a long and purposeful life. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
