MALKIN, MARCHELL SUSAN
ARCHER, FL - Marchell Susan Malkin departed from earth on July 19, 2019, after a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 8, 1960, she died at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, her husband Scott, family, and friends at her side.
Susan's life was filled with unwavering devotion and service to her family, friends, and community. She worked at the 13th Street Home Depot in Gainesville, where she was employed in the hardware department for 12 years.
An enthusiastic supporter of Scott's 20-year Navy career, after his retirement, Susan assisted veterans in need, volunteering with the Williston VFW and the American Legion.
Even before she became a victim of cancer, Susan was a passionate advocate in raising funds for the , receiving many community awards for her fundraising efforts.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Malkin; mother, Helen Tuten; sister, Connie Thomas; brothers, Danny and Bob Tuten; in-laws Patti and Bill Griffiths and Bruce Malkin; nieces, Anneka Barnes, Shannon Daniels, and Danielle Malkin; and dear friends Dennis and daughter, Elizabeth Walter. She was predeceased by her father, Eugene Tuten, brother Steve Sabo, and brother-in-law, Patrick Malkin.
A commemorative service for Susan will be held at Haven Hospice, Gainesville, FL. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019