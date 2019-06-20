|
HURST, MARCIA WALKER
Marcia Feral "Marc" Walker Hurst was born to Katie Helen Clemons Walker and John Quincy Walker on November 2, 1935 and passed away June 8, 2019. Marcia grew up on the family farm near Branford, Florida. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School, the University of Guam (communications degree, 1966) and Shelbourne University, Dublin, Ireland (master's and doctorate degrees, 2002).
She resided in Gainesville, FL having lived in Jacksonville and Winter Park, FL and on the island of Guam. She was married to Jack Vernon Hurst on January 29, 1956 and their lifetime of devotion, and abiding love was recently celebrated in their sixty-third anniversary party. While on Guam, their son, Jason Walker Hurst was born on August 24, 1966 and they soon left Guam to travel around the world before returning to the USA and settle in Gainesville, FL.
She began her 43-year career with Southern Bell as a telephone operator in 1953 and advanced to customer services manager and instructor. She was a faithful member of Ephesus Advent Christian Church and served as Facilitator in Board meetings. She was a member of the OES #112, Branford, FL and served on numerous community advisory boards and civic committees in the Gainesville area.
Marc enjoyed singing throughout her life. Early on, she was the lead singer in a female quartet "The Suwanee Harmoneers" that toured the Southeast and had a weekly radio show. She sang for many years in a family group, "The Walkers", performing in church and community events.
An avid Gator fan and supporter, she closely followed the players, games, and outcomes of all the Gator Sports and especially enjoyed her season tickets to Gator Football Games. Marc loved preparing delicious food for family gatherings and baking in abundance to generously share with family and friends. She was a talented quilt maker and made extraordinary seasonal wreaths for family and friends. Over the years, she penned numerous poems of encouragement and devotion for loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Johnnie Gale Walker, Edith Imogene Walker and Juanita Faye Walker Anderson-Copier and brother, Wendell Jamie Walker. Marcia is survived by her husband, Jack V. Hurst, son, Jason W. Hurst (Cynthia), and granddaughter, Yi-Mei Hurst, three sisters: Mona Walker Hurst; Kay Frances Walker; and Diane Walker-Saunders (Ken), numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews and a host of friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. at Ephesus Advent Christian Church, Bran-ford, Florida including a Celebration Buffet in the Fellowship Hall. The Family will have a service for the Interment of her ashes at Maypop Cemetery, SE County Road 420 at a later date.
In keeping with Marcia's wishes, memorials may be made to Ephesus Advent Christian Church, c/o Jenny Adams 9959 SE County Road 405, Branford, Florida 32008 or to the Advent Christian Village, Dowling Park Village, 10680 Dowling Park Dr, Live Oak, FL 32060.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019