TOMLINSON, MARGARET A.
Margaret A. Tomlinson, age 90 passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1929 in Clinton, Tennessee to H.G. and Lela Stokes Amerine.
Mrs. Tomlinson was a Teacher, Occupational Specialist and a Dean in the Alachua County Public Schools. She loved to sing and loved her Florida Gators and most of all she loved her family. She was a member of Hague Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas F. Tomlinson, Jr.
She is survived by her Sons, Tony Tomlinson (Linda) and Bruce Tomlinson (Sharon); daughter, Frances Fernandez (Pepé); grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah), Craig, Cory (Kristina), Randall, Cara, Marc (Kaitlin) and Chris; great grandchildren, T.R., Anna, Lily, Landon, Ethan, and Charlie and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA CHAPEL, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry with Rev. Johnny Arnette officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 3:00 p.m. For those who wish donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019