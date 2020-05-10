In loving memory
Theresa Rollins Bowling
BACHUS,
MARGARET ANNE TRIMM
Margaret Anne Trimm Bachus, 77, of Winter Park, FL and formerly of Gainesville, FL was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle while on an afternoon walk on April 28, 2020.
Margaret graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, and received her MFA in Theater from the University of Florida. She had a lengthy career in theater as a performer and playwright. She had starring roles in several Hippodrome stage productions, including 'Same Time Next Year,' 'Carnal Knowledge,' and 'The Passion of Dracula.' She produced and directed fully-staged original musicals for children. Her productions toured 14 states and played to over 1.5 million children, parents and educators, including special performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. In addition to directing at the Hippodrome, she directed at the Gainesville Community Playhouse. Following her mother's death from Alzheimer's in 2007 Margaret authored a children's book, A Is For Awful, in her mother's memory. Very important to her was the annual family Flag Day festival she hosted in memory of her father who died in 1970. She was currently working on a book of photographs taken during afternoon walks while quarantined for COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Margaret Trimm of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Kenzi Bachus of Denver Co; and nephew, Ben Roose of Gainesville, FL.
She is survived by three children, Kirk (Marsha) Bachus, Gainesville FL, Kyle (Jessica) Bachus, Denver CO, and Kara Bachus, Sanford FL; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Sage Bachus, Bailey, Kamden and Karson Bachus, and Kaden and Kylie Sidman; two great grandchildren, Weston and Mackenna Bachus; two sisters, Bonnye Trimm Roose (Larry) of Gainesville, FL and Sharri Trimm Chappell of Nashville, TN; three nephews and nieces: Candace Chappell, Chaz Chappell and Chris Roose (Cassady); one great nephew: Miles Roose; two kitties: April and Addie.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Kenzi's Causes, 730 Colorado Blvd. Suite 200, Denver Co 80206 or online at <www.kenziscauses.org>
or to Heart String: Making sure no child is ever left behind in a vehicle
MARGARET ANNE TRIMM
Margaret Anne Trimm Bachus, 77, of Winter Park, FL and formerly of Gainesville, FL was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle while on an afternoon walk on April 28, 2020.
Margaret graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, and received her MFA in Theater from the University of Florida. She had a lengthy career in theater as a performer and playwright. She had starring roles in several Hippodrome stage productions, including 'Same Time Next Year,' 'Carnal Knowledge,' and 'The Passion of Dracula.' She produced and directed fully-staged original musicals for children. Her productions toured 14 states and played to over 1.5 million children, parents and educators, including special performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. In addition to directing at the Hippodrome, she directed at the Gainesville Community Playhouse. Following her mother's death from Alzheimer's in 2007 Margaret authored a children's book, A Is For Awful, in her mother's memory. Very important to her was the annual family Flag Day festival she hosted in memory of her father who died in 1970. She was currently working on a book of photographs taken during afternoon walks while quarantined for COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Margaret Trimm of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Kenzi Bachus of Denver Co; and nephew, Ben Roose of Gainesville, FL.
She is survived by three children, Kirk (Marsha) Bachus, Gainesville FL, Kyle (Jessica) Bachus, Denver CO, and Kara Bachus, Sanford FL; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Sage Bachus, Bailey, Kamden and Karson Bachus, and Kaden and Kylie Sidman; two great grandchildren, Weston and Mackenna Bachus; two sisters, Bonnye Trimm Roose (Larry) of Gainesville, FL and Sharri Trimm Chappell of Nashville, TN; three nephews and nieces: Candace Chappell, Chaz Chappell and Chris Roose (Cassady); one great nephew: Miles Roose; two kitties: April and Addie.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Kenzi's Causes, 730 Colorado Blvd. Suite 200, Denver Co 80206 or online at <www.kenziscauses.org>
or to Heart String: Making sure no child is ever left behind in a vehicle
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 10 to May 11, 2020.