Margaret Anne Trimm Bachus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACHUS,
MARGARET ANNE TRIMM
Margaret Anne Trimm Bachus, 77, of Winter Park, FL and formerly of Gainesville, FL was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle while on an afternoon walk on April 28, 2020.
Margaret graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, and received her MFA in Theater from the University of Florida. She had a lengthy career in theater as a performer and playwright. She had starring roles in several Hippodrome stage productions, including 'Same Time Next Year,' 'Carnal Knowledge,' and 'The Passion of Dracula.' She produced and directed fully-staged original musicals for children. Her productions toured 14 states and played to over 1.5 million children, parents and educators, including special performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. In addition to directing at the Hippodrome, she directed at the Gainesville Community Playhouse. Following her mother's death from Alzheimer's in 2007 Margaret authored a children's book, A Is For Awful, in her mother's memory. Very important to her was the annual family Flag Day festival she hosted in memory of her father who died in 1970. She was currently working on a book of photographs taken during afternoon walks while quarantined for COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Margaret Trimm of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Kenzi Bachus of Denver Co; and nephew, Ben Roose of Gainesville, FL.
She is survived by three children, Kirk (Marsha) Bachus, Gainesville FL, Kyle (Jessica) Bachus, Denver CO, and Kara Bachus, Sanford FL; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Sage Bachus, Bailey, Kamden and Karson Bachus, and Kaden and Kylie Sidman; two great grandchildren, Weston and Mackenna Bachus; two sisters, Bonnye Trimm Roose (Larry) of Gainesville, FL and Sharri Trimm Chappell of Nashville, TN; three nephews and nieces: Candace Chappell, Chaz Chappell and Chris Roose (Cassady); one great nephew: Miles Roose; two kitties: April and Addie.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: Kenzi's Causes, 730 Colorado Blvd. Suite 200, Denver Co 80206 or online at <www.kenziscauses.org>
or to Heart String: Making sure no child is ever left behind in a vehicle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 5, 2020
Nancy Rushing Candella
May 4, 2020
In loving memory
Theresa Rollins Bowling
Theresa Bowling
Friend
May 4, 2020
Never Forgotten
Cynthia Bachus
May 4, 2020
Never forgotten.

Cynthia Bachus
May 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Naveen
Friend
May 4, 2020
Sandy Fox
May 3, 2020
Rest Peaceful, Margaret.
Claudia and Bre Born
May 3, 2020
In loving memory of a caring and talented woman. So grateful for the many wonderful memories of times spent with you over the years. Praying for strength and comfort for your family. Love and miss you Big Sissy.
Brian Duncan
May 3, 2020
Bonnye
May 3, 2020
Sharri
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved