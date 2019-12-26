Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
MARGARET GORDON Obituary
GORDON, MARGARET
Mrs. Margaret Gordon, age 80, passed away December 19, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. She moved to Gainesville, FL from White Plains, GA, seventy-five years ago. Mrs. Gordan was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, and was employed in Food Services as a Baker. Mrs. Gordon was preceded in death by her parents; Detroit and Lillian Kilpatrick, brothers; Sterling B. Kilpatrick, and Danny Lee Kilpatrick.
She is survived by her husband; Eddie Gordon, children; Walter Lee Littles, Jr.(Ella Mae), Lake Butler, FL, Carolyn Clark(Ulysses), Palm Beach, FL, grandchildren whom she raised as her own; Setonius Littles(Chanda), Katandra Witter(Shawn), both of Gainesville, FL, Darone Littles(Angela), Fayetteville, GA, siblings; James A. Kilpatrick, Warten, GA, Allan Kilpatrick(Dana), Linda Marie Williams, both of Conyers, GA, Joan Sims(Michael), Decatur, GA, Mary Kilpatrick Vandiver(Ned), Fayetteville, GA, Shirley Godbolt, Alachua, FL, six grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Gordon will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 12254 N.W. 140th St., Alachua, FL, Brother Daniel Worth, Officiating; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Central. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Gordon will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Kingdom Hall from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon, 5317 S.W. 62nd Ave., Gainesville, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
