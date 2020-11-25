1/1
Margaret Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Martin
Gainesville - MARGARET ROSE MARTIN, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Gainesville, FL.
Margaret was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 10, 1951, to Frank and Shirley Martin. She was an alumnus of St. Michael High School and Queens College (NY). In 1979, Margaret relocated to Gainesville and soon began a career in Federal Government as an Executive Administrator with the United States Department of Agriculture. She retired in 2016 with over 32 years of distinguished service and mentored countless University of Florida students who worked under her direction.
Margaret always looked forward to time spent with family and friends. She took special joy in learning about the lives of the children and grandchildren of those close to her. Nathan, her only grandson, was a particular point of pride in her life. In addition, she loved following the Florida Gators, politics and world affairs.
Margaret had a wonderful way of connecting with people she met and left an indelible impression on everyone that had the good fortune to meet her. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed by all, but her memory will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends, as we celebrate her new life with the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Shirley (2005) and Father, Frank (2012) and is survived by her son, Frank M. Cuervo and wife Michelle of Birmingham, AL; grandson Nathan Cuervo also of Birmingham; and brother Frank Martin, Jr. of Gainesville.
A funeral mass will be held for Margaret on Wednesday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville. Those wishing to attend in person are welcome to do so while adhering to local ordinances regarding protective masks and social distancing. For those unable to attend, there will be an option for viewing the service electronically; for further details, please see Margaret's memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Margaret's honor to the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program, which provides transportation to and from treatment for patients fighting cancer.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved