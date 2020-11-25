Margaret Martin
Gainesville - MARGARET ROSE MARTIN, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Gainesville, FL.
Margaret was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 10, 1951, to Frank and Shirley Martin. She was an alumnus of St. Michael High School and Queens College (NY). In 1979, Margaret relocated to Gainesville and soon began a career in Federal Government as an Executive Administrator with the United States Department of Agriculture. She retired in 2016 with over 32 years of distinguished service and mentored countless University of Florida students who worked under her direction.
Margaret always looked forward to time spent with family and friends. She took special joy in learning about the lives of the children and grandchildren of those close to her. Nathan, her only grandson, was a particular point of pride in her life. In addition, she loved following the Florida Gators, politics and world affairs.
Margaret had a wonderful way of connecting with people she met and left an indelible impression on everyone that had the good fortune to meet her. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed by all, but her memory will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends, as we celebrate her new life with the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Shirley (2005) and Father, Frank (2012) and is survived by her son, Frank M. Cuervo and wife Michelle of Birmingham, AL; grandson Nathan Cuervo also of Birmingham; and brother Frank Martin, Jr. of Gainesville.
A funeral mass will be held for Margaret on Wednesday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville. Those wishing to attend in person are welcome to do so while adhering to local ordinances regarding protective masks and social distancing. For those unable to attend, there will be an option for viewing the service electronically; for further details, please see Margaret's memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Margaret's honor to the American Cancer Society
's Road to Recovery program, which provides transportation to and from treatment for patients fighting cancer.
