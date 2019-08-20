|
|
STATHAM,
MARGARET 'MIKE'
Mrs. Margaret 'Mike' Statham a 66 year resident of Williston, FL passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. She was 89.
Born in Macon, GA she came to Williston from Ocala, FL. Mrs. Statham was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Williston where she was very active and started the junior choir at the church many years ago. She was active at Williston Highlands Golf and Country Club. She was a former member of the Williston Jr. Women's Club, was a den mother for the Cub Scouts and was a member of a bridge club in Williston for 30 years. Her hobbies were bridge, cooking and baking cookies, but her top priority was her husband and children.
Mrs. Statham is survived by her husband James of 71 years; two sons, James (Amber) and Eric (Joan); and daughter, Lisa (Jim) Posteraro.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL
(352) 528-3481.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019