THORNS, MARGARET
Margaret Thorns, age 69, peacefully left us on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Gainesville, FL.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:30AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where Reverend Christopher Worlds is Pastor, with Pastor Kenneth Curry (of Full Gospel Christian Church) delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Patterson Community Cemetery. Ms. Thorns will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at 5942 SW 51st Lane, Gainesville at 9:45AM.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters - Meshell Ferguson and Karen Thorns; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grands; siblings - Lorine Tobler (deceased) (& Charlie), Irene Thorns, Linda Graham, Dan Thorn (& Cheryl) and Paul Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020