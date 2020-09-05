AVELLANEDA, MARGARITA

('RITA') BACCHELLA

Margarita ('Rita') Bacchella Avellaneda passed away at home after a long illness on August 29, 2020. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 20, 1940. There she received an MA in Classical Languages from the University of Buenos Aires and was an instructor of classical Greek and Latin languages until 1967, when a military coup upended the country and precipitated the departure of hundreds of university professors. She and her then husband Andres Avellaneda accepted positions at the University of Puerto Rico, where they taught until undertaking graduate studies at the University of Illinois in 1970. Margarita earned a second MA and completed studies for her doctorate in Classics at UI. They returned to Argentina in 1974, teaching in several universities and welcoming the birth of their daughter Muriel in 1977. The advent of yet another brutal military dictatorship sent them into their second political exile, this time to Gainesville, FL in 1979. They were amicably divorced soon after. She accepted a position at Oak Hall School to teach Latin and Spanish, which she did for 29 years until her retirement in 2008, chairing the Language Department and leading many school teams to first positions in state and national competitions at the Latin Forum and the Florida State Spanish Conference. She engaged and inspired her students, becoming a mentor and a well-beloved teacher in a group of distinguished professionals. Her former students and colleagues will remember her not only for her teaching of Spanish and Latin language and cultures, but also for the life lessons and guidance she imparted. Rita was a woman of character and a devoted mother, endowed with great intelligence, a wonderful sense of humor, and a compassionate approach to life. In 2015 she married her long-time companion, Jorge Martinez. They shared a love of the opera, classic American and Foreign movies, good food, reading and traveling around the world. Rita delighted in good conversation, her many friendships, and watching the games of the NBA, since she had been a star player in minor league basketball in Argentina. She will be remembered and missed by everyone who had the chance to know her as a teacher and as a human being. She was predeceased by her daughter Muriel Avellaneda, who died in 2010, and by her husband Jorge Martinez, whose death preceded hers by 11 days. She is survived by a group of dear friends in Buenos Aires and Gainesville, by her former husband Andres Avellaneda and by her stepdaughters Joanne Martinez and Christine Jacobus. All of us have a debt of gratitude to Dr. Melanie Hagen, her wonderful family doctor, and to the Wong family-Andres, mother Esther, wife Theresa and sister Pamela-for the loving care they gave to Jorge and Margarita. Following her wishes, her remains will be cremated and no funeral services will be held. She will be buried next to her daughter Muriel.

Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd AVE, Gainesville, Florida, 32609. 352-378-2528.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store