DIXON, MARGERY
ELIZABETH MCCONE, 82
Margery Dixon of Taunton, MA passed away on September 14, 2019. Born in Gordon Chapel, FL to the late Andrew D. and Susie Simpkins McCone. Margery enjoyed teaching others about God's Word, the Bible, cooking, spending time and sharing a good laugh with her family, long Sunday drives, and care and cultivation of house plants.
She's survived by her children, Isaiah Dixon of Boston, Janice Latimore of Taunton, Gary Dixon and wife Helen of Rehoboth, Michael Dixon of Manchester, NH, Betty Dixon of Taunton and Jeffrey Dixon of Taunton. She also leaves her two surviving siblings, Carolyn McCone of Taunton and Jettie Henderson of Hawthorne, FL; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Margery was the sister of the late Henry D. McCone, Andrew L. McCone, Logan R. McCone, Calvin C. McCone, Lonnie P. McCone, Alethia McCone Brown.
Visiting hours will be held at Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton, MA on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. expression of condolence may be expressed at www.silvafuneralhome.com. Notice is a Courtesy of
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
