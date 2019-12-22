|
CUMBEE, MARGIE
Margie Cumbee, 86, formerly of Newberry, FL, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in a local healthcare facility.
Margie was born in Columbia, SC and graduated from Columbia High School. She lived for over 20 years in Birmingham, AL where she worked at the Vestavia Hills Public Library and lived many years in Newberry, FL having worked at the Educational Library of the University of Florida. Margie was an active member of the Newberry United Methodist Church and served in numerous volunteer capacities within the church. She was also very proud of the volunteer work she did with the Dudley Farms Historic Site in Newberry, FL.
Margie was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Carroll F. Cumbee, Jr.; parents, Robert and Rubye Barden; and sister, Georgia Barden.
Survivors include her sons, Carroll F. (Janet) Cumbee, III and Robert W. (Page) Cumbee; siblings, Robert Barden, Ann Hutchins, and Betty Wheeler; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Newberry United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 475 Newberry, FL 32669. Graveside services will be held, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:30pm in the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019