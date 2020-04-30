Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA BECHTEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA C. BECHTEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA C. BECHTEL Obituary
BECHTEL, MARIA C.
Mrs. Maria C. Bechtel of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Graveside Services will take place Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:00pm from the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, 7204 CR 234 Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Bechtel leaves to cherish her memory loving husband Gordon Bechtel, children and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 3:30pm
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -