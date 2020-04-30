|
BECHTEL, MARIA C.
Mrs. Maria C. Bechtel of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Graveside Services will take place Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:00pm from the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery, 7204 CR 234 Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Bechtel leaves to cherish her memory loving husband Gordon Bechtel, children and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 3:30pm
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
