|
|
GARCIA, MARIA C.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria C. Garcia our loving mother and friend to all, on Oct. 15, 2019 at the age of 90.
She was born in Cienfuegos, Cuba, and experienced many changes in her life. Immigrating to the United States in 1967 with her husband Jorge and two sons.
Maria retired from the University of Florida after many years working in Library West where she was able to make an impact on all she assisted.
Until her health condition made it impossible, Maria was an active member of Holy Faith Catholic.
She had a deep devotion to her family and is survived by her husband Jorge A. Garcia, and sons Jorge Garcia Jr. and Rafael Garcia.
She was passionate about her grandkids, Madeline, Max and Jack and cherished every minute with them.
Maria was beloved by her children, grandkids and husband. As a family we only know the love and warmth she provided and the grounding force she was to us all. She will be greatly missed.
The Family would like to invite all those who cared for Maria to a celebration of life service at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32607 on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 9:30 A.M.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019