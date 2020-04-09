|
|
BECHTEL, MARIA COHN
Maria Cohn Bechtel passed away peacefully in the Select Specialty Hospital of Gainesville at 7:15 Tuesday morning, March 31. She is survived by her husband Gordon Granquist Bechtel, daughter Bethany Suzanne Bechtel, son Timothy Granquist Bechtel, brother Johann Cohn, son-in-law Stewart Thomas, and grandchildren Nuriya Bechtel, Rhea Thomas, and Aryil Bechtel.
Maria was born on April 13, 1926 in Hamburg, Germany, the daughter of a Lutheran Mother and Jewish Father. Her father, whose 17th century ancestors lie in Hamburg's major Jewish cemetery, served as a physician in World War I. He was decorated with Germany's highest honors, Iron Crosses First and Second class. From 1933 until 1939 Maria's father actively resisted the Nazis, forcing his family to flee to America in 1939. During this period Maria, being only half Jewish, was forced to attend a Gymnasium where she was harassed daily by Nazi teachers and classmates. This circumstance permitted Maria to observe the societal transformation of Germany in her school and neighborhood, in turn giving her a perspective on the Holocaust and its genesis that is unique among fellow survivors.
Maria received an MA in Mathematics from Miami University of Ohio and completed the first year of the PhD program in Demography at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She married Gordon Bechtel in Ann Arbor on August 20, 1960.
As a public school teacher in Michigan, Maria helped pioneer the 'New Math', which was later adopted in the middle and high school curricula of many other states. Maria had a great passion for improving math education. She had a special interest and ability to work with students who were struggling with math when they entered her class. She was able to apply principles of the new math to help such students. Maria wanted mathematical concepts to be accessible and understandable to all. She believed that anyone could overcome 'math anxiety' through proper instruction using 'New Math' methodology.
In Oregon, from 1964 to 1974, Maria actively opposed the Vietnam war while caring for her daughter and husband. From 1974 to the present in Gainesville, Florida, Maria has been her children's devoted mother and husband's companion, caregiver, and best collaborator and critic.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020