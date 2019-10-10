Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Maria E. Campos Sanchez

Maria E. Campos Sanchez Obituary
SANCHEZ,
MARIA E. CAMPOS
Maria E. Campos Sanchez, 75 passed away on October 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughter Leticia Rayas (Manuel). Maria burial will take place on October 11, 2019 in Pine Grove Cemetery, 3:00pm. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl, 32608).

MARIA CAMPOS SANCHEZ, 75,
pasado lejos en
Octubre, 08, 2019
Rodeado por su amoroso hija Leticia Rayas (Manuel). Maria entierro sera 'tomar sitio en Octubre 11, 2019 en Pino arboleda cementerio, 3:00pm. Servicio de excelencia son debajo direccio'n de D Williams mortuorio Servicio.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
