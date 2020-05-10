IRWIN, MARIA VIKTORIA KLIMINA, MD, PhD.
Maria Irwin, MD, PhD, of Gainesville, Florida died unexpectedly on April 30, 2020. She was born November 13, 1972 to Asiya and Viktor Klimin, in Borkuta, Russia, a small Russian mining town north of the Arctic Circle.
Maria was a truly gentle soul, a goal-focused woman, a phenomenal mother, a caring wife, a thoughtful friend, and a skilled, dedicated physician passionate about caring for her patients. Maria had the gift of making everyone she met feel special. She set both her personal and professional goals high.
Maria was an Assistant Professor in Anesthesiology for the divisions of Cardiothoracic and Pediatric Anesthesiology, and the Congenital Heart Center in the UF College of Medicine. She earned her medical degree in 1995 from St. Petersburg State Pediatric Medical Academy and her PhD in Clinical Toxicology from the Medical Academy of Postgraduate Studies in St. Petersburg, Russia. In 2006, Dr. Irwin completed her surgical internship at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, then her residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Florida in 2009 and fellowship in Combined Pediatric and Pediatric Cardiac Anesthesiology at Boston Children's Hospital in 2011.
As a child, Maria studied classical piano, which fostered a life-long passion for music. She was a gifted pianist and enjoyed studying violin with her sons, Peter and Andy. Maria enjoyed playing for family and friends, often accompanying the boys on the piano as they played their instruments. She loved to share her musical interests with others and after attending concerts, was ready with appropriately scathing or glowing critiques of the musicians.
In 2001, Maria immigrated to the United States and married Bob Irwin at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in February of 2002. They were both from St. Petersburgs, albeit across thousands of miles and oceans apart, in two different countries. Maria and Bob made their first home in Deland, Florida. Maria quickly acclimated to the Florida heat and enjoyed boating with Bob, savoring fresh-picked blueberries, and playing the piano while studying for the US medical licensing exams. They conquered the logistics of a long distance marriage during her internship year in Ohio, and moved together to Gainesville, Florida for her residency at the University of Florida. Her mother Asiya Klimina joined them from Russia as nanny to Peter, Maria and Bob's first son. The family moved to Boston, MA during her fellowship, where their second son, Andy, was born. Despite her familiarity with the cold Russian winters, Maria was glad to return the family to the warmth of Gainesville in the summer of 2011. Maria celebrated acquiring her United States citizenship in 2008.
Maria's passion for motherhood was demonstrated by the boundless love she poured into both of her sons. She shared many diverse interests with them, including music, languages and athletics. Maria was energetic in her personal pursuits as well, with interests in music, literature, politics and nutrition. In recent years, she honed her baking skills, using it as therapy to counterbalance the rigorous intensity of the operating room. She was renowned for her over-the-top desserts; regularly sharing her fabulous tarts and macarons with family, colleagues and friends. Most of all, Maria is remembered for her boundless generosity, thoughtfulness and energy. In every pursuit, personal and professional, she got the most out of every opportunity to live a full life.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents Asiya and Viktor Klimin. She leaves behind her husband, Bob Irwin and sons Peter and Andy, brother Yuri Klimin and his wife Jenny, niece Viktoria, nephew Sasha and so many friends and colleagues.
The family will hold a private service and follow this with a memorial at a later date when friends and colleagues can gather to share memories.
Gifts in Maria's memory can be made to your favorite charity or the Kahn Academy at KahnAcademy.org.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 10 to May 11, 2020.