Mariah Lucinda Jones
Fort White - Age 74, A Native of Fort White, Florida who lived in Gainesville and a Retired Home Health Care Aide, suddenly left this earthly scene on September 28, 2020 in Gainesville as the result of an automobile fatality.
Mrs. Jones was a Member of Showers of Blessings Harvest Center where she was on the Mother's Board.
A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Heavenly Rest Cemetery (Fort White, FL) with her Pastor, Apostle Willie L. King, officiating. Mother Jones will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional.
Arrangements by
DUNCAN
BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
