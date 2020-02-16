|
WHITE, MARIAN HOPE SNIDER
The world lost a beautiful soul February 8, 2020 as Hope White took her last breath. Life was always fuller, more buoyant with Hope present. Her ability to see meaning, form, and beauty in everything is unparalleled, and the joy she has brought to all who have known her shall be her enduring legacy.
Marian Hope Snider White was born on December 27th, 1943 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The eldest daughter of Army test pilot Lt Col. Marion 'Mac' Carr Snider and Vola Freeman Snider, she and her five siblings moved across the country to Missouri, Alabama, Colorado, California, and Florida. Hope graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BFA in Sculpture. It was during her time there she met her best friend and husband of fifty years Tony White, a graduate student in architectural engineering. Together they moved to Gainesville in 1969 to begin an artistic and scholarly life at the University of Florida. Tony taught in the department of Architecture at UF, while Hope continued her studies in art, earning her Master of Arts Education as well as a Master of Fine Art in printmaking at UF.
Hope White was an artist with a singular vision-a constant sketcher; a printmaker, painter and jewelry-maker whose work expressed her profound connection to nature. Her touch was soft, persistent, passionate and knowing. Her art was imbued with an expression of life and her innate understanding of the connectedness of all things. She became fascinated with mandalas, which she co-mingled flora, fauna, and seashell patterns into exquisitely detailed paintings and drawings.
Hope was deeply committed to her family and extremely loyal to her many, many friends who she considered her soul family. She was always concerned about everyone's well-being. She was a marvelous hostess, bringing people together to share her profound love of music, delicious dinners, wonderful conversations, and much laughter. Her laugh and sparking eyes were things of legend. She loved to laugh at life's absurdities and even more so her own. Her laughter came from deep inside her whole being and would bubble up becoming was irrepressible to those around her. Hope was a great storyteller who wove tales from her imagination and who read aloud, finding random passages from any one of her zillions of books to share with a roomful of friends gathered around. In these moments Hope became animated-like a great orator who held everyone in her grasp (or orbit, depending on the trajectory of the thought sparked by the story), and the room would listen with rapt attention and then usually erupt in laughter.
Hope was a very special human in that she was capable of deep intimacy. She was an extraordinary hugger; her arms around you felt like home. She would sit close and squeeze your hand or your knee, and look deeply into your eyes. She was a spiritual seeker who openly shared her views on life and death. Hope often talked about this life not being 'all' there is. She saw evidence all around her to this effect, and she talked about the endless blue horizon as the place we would meet again.
Hope is preceded in passing by her parents Mac and Vola, sister Amanda Snider, brother Army CW3 Officer Jim Snider and Army Specialist Ralph Snider. She is survived by husband Professor Emeritus Tony White, daughter Hope Skye Maze, son-in-law Associate Professor John Maze, granddaughter(s) Olivia Hope Brown and Alexandra Maze, brother Colonel John Snider and sister Gena Haughton.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020