ALFORD, MARIE ANNETTE
Marie Annette Alford, 78, went home to be with Jesus January 27th at the ET York Care Center. She was born in Michigan and spent the early part of her life there. Marie travelled and lived many places over 62 years of marriage. Her life was devoted to her family; they always came first. She was beloved as a wife, mother, 'Mema', sister, aunt and friend.
Marie is survived by the love of her life, Prentiss (Buck) Alford; her 4 children, John (Jeanette) Alford, Jackie (Arty) Hart, Jim (Elizabeth) Alford and Julie Cromer; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her sister Penny Hoffmeyer, brother-in-law Russell Colegrove and many nieces and nephews. Her treasures were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were all her 'favorites'.
Marie was a long time member of the Vineyard Church. A celebration of her life will be held there (1100 SE 17th Drive) on Friday, February 7th at 11:00am. The family is grateful to Haven Hospice for their loving and compassionate care provided to her in her last days. They were a blessing to the Alford family.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020