CRAWFORD,

MARIE GRAHAM

Mother Marie Graham Crawford, age 84, went home to be with the LORD and her Husband (of 49 Years), Deacon James G. Crawford Sr., on August 3, 2020, following a brief stay at the Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

She was a life-long Member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Mother Crawford was a retiree of Gates (formerly the GE Battery Plant).

She was also a Member of the Female Protective Society/ Lodge#10, the Rose of Sharon/ Lodge # 413 (formerly the Eastern Star Organization), Pallbearers Lodge #113, Past President of the Help and Aid (an Auxiliary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Association), President of the Home Mission Dept. - Fifth Division Ministers and Deacons Union, Sunday School Teacher and Church Clerk.

From the union of Deacon James & Mother Marie Crawford, five children were blessed - Pastor James G. Crawford, Jr. (Diane), Carolyn Y. Dye (John Henry - Deceased), Jeanette Thomas (Eddie), Terry Leon Crawford (died at birth), Jimmie Lee Crawford (Jayne). Blessed from the children are 17 grandchildren and a host of great grands and great-great grands; surviving sisters - Rosa Lee Debose Hall and Lenora Richardson; sisters-in-law - Annie Mae Graham and Edna Graham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Joe S. McFadden as the Officiant and her Son, Pastor James G Crawford Jr., as the Eulogist. Mother Crawford will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we are asking that the Immediate Family attends in person and all other Friends & Loved Ones to join us by Video on Zoom:https://us02web.zoom.

us/j/8799792408.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store