CARTER, MARIE DAVIS
Mrs. Marie Davis Carter, 84 of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters joy peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Her services will be announced later.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.